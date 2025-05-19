Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho TACPs Train for Real Life Combat Scenarios [Image 4 of 7]

    Idaho TACPs Train for Real Life Combat Scenarios

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, participate in a multi-domain training exercise in Idaho City, Idaho, May 5 - 7, 2025. The exercise, partnered with trauma surgeons visiting from Joint Force Headquarters, Missouri Air National Guard’s Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) provided the latest techniques and procedures to stay prepared with battlefield injuries and lifesaving care, strengthening their ability to withstand and respond to real life combat scenarios.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9056607
    VIRIN: 250505-F-NE283-7375
    Resolution: 5348x3558
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Idaho TACPs Train for Real Life Combat Scenarios [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

