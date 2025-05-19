Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon hosts Mass Casualty Decontamination Course [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon hosts Mass Casualty Decontamination Course

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Army National Guard Soldiers remove contaminated clothing from a simulated patient during the Mass Casualty Decontamination Course evaluation, May 21, 2025, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Ore. This four-day course, hosted by 102nd CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), culminated in the 81 Army National Guard Soldiers from 12 states responding to a simulated chemical event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 9056580
    VIRIN: 250521-Z-UZ129-1018
    Resolution: 3926x5889
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon hosts Mass Casualty Decontamination Course [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon hosts Mass Casualty Decontamination Course
    Oregon hosts Mass Casualty Decontamination Course
    Oregon hosts Mass Casualty Decontamination Course
    Oregon hosts Mass Casualty Decontamination Course
    Oregon hosts Mass Casualty Decontamination Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    decontamination
    DECON
    CERFP
    CBRN
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download