Oregon hosts Mass Casualty Decontamination Course

U.S. Army Soldiers directs simulated casualties through decontamination stations during the Mass Casualty Decontamination Course evaluation, May 21, 2025, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Ore. This four-day course, hosted by 102nd CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), culminated in the 81 Army National Guard Soldiers from 12 states responding to a simulated chemical event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)