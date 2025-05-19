Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Brian Kilmeade, a presenter with Fox News Network, speaks to service members during a live Fleet Week New York broadcast aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 9056573
    VIRIN: 250522-N-UF626-1001
    Resolution: 4024x4747
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Fox & Friends Live aboard USS New York [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

