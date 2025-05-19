Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian Kilmeade, a presenter with Fox News Network, speaks to service members during a live Fleet Week New York broadcast aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)