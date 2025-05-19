82nd ADSB Conduct AAW25 Pass and Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade march by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a pass and review ceremony in support of All American Week 2025. The formation was led by Col. Robert Rowe and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Acosta, the Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. of the 82nd ADSB. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso)