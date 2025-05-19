Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ADSB Conduct AAW25 Pass and Review [Image 10 of 10]

    82nd ADSB Conduct AAW25 Pass and Review

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division flies overhead during a pass and review ceremony in support of All American Week 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    VIRIN: 250522-A-GK401-1010
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Special Troops Battalion
    All American Week
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)
    aaw25
    AAW2025

