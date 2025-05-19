23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 23rd Bomber Generation Squadron prepare to refuel a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft during Bomber Task Force Europe at Moron Air Base, Spain, May 22, 2025. This BTF deployment demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate from flexible, dispersed locations while maintaining strategic reach and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)