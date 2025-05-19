Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe [Image 1 of 5]

    23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 23rd Bomber Generation Squadron stand watch over a fuel line connected to a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft during Bomber Task Force Europe at Moron Air Base, Spain, May 22, 2025. This BTF deployment demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate from flexible, dispersed locations while maintaining strategic reach and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9055489
    VIRIN: 250522-F-DN281-1039
    Resolution: 5714x3696
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Bombers
    Moron AB
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

