JDDEB leaders visit Port of Tacoma

Brig. Gen. Martine Kidd, the director for logistics and engineering of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and former commander of the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, attends a tour of Terminal 7 of the Port of Tacoma led by the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command during the 2025 U.S. Transportation Command Joint Deployment and Distribution Executive Board planning meeting, May 21, 2025, in Tacoma, Washington. The JDDEB brought these leaders from all U.S. military branches together from 19-21 May at Joint Base Lewis-McChord to discuss strategic warfighting readiness and joint deployment and distribution capabilities, gaps, and solutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)