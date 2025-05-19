Joint senior logistics leaders attending the 2025 U.S. Transportation Command Joint Deployment and Distribution Executive Board planning meeting conduct a tour of Terminal 7 of the Port of Tacoma led by the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, May 21, 2025, in Tacoma, Washington. The JDDEB brought these leaders from all U.S. military branches together from 19-21 May at Joint Base Lewis-McChord to discuss strategic warfighting readiness and joint deployment and distribution capabilities, gaps, and solutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9055482
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-HL390-1066
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JDDEB leaders visit Port of Tacoma [Image 11 of 11], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.