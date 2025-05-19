Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JDDEB leaders visit Port of Tacoma [Image 10 of 11]

    JDDEB leaders visit Port of Tacoma

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Joint senior logistics leaders attending the 2025 U.S. Transportation Command Joint Deployment and Distribution Executive Board planning meeting conduct a tour of Terminal 7 of the Port of Tacoma led by the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, May 21, 2025, in Tacoma, Washington. The JDDEB brought these leaders from all U.S. military branches together from 19-21 May at Joint Base Lewis-McChord to discuss strategic warfighting readiness and joint deployment and distribution capabilities, gaps, and solutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 13:28
    VIRIN: 250521-A-HL390-1066
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    TAGS

    sustainment
    logistics
    distribution
    readiness
    deployment

