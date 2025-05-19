31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing

Ret. Maj. Gen. Barre Seguin, prior 31st Fighter Wing commander, looks at a static aircraft during the 31st Anniversary celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2025. The 31st FW celebrated its 31st Anniversary with aerial demonstrations, static displays and visits from previous commanders and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
