31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, talks with previous 31st FW commanders and visitors at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2025. This year the 31st FW celebrates 31 years of historic contributions to European Command and unwavering commitment to U.S. and Allied forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
