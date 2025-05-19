NMCB 14 Memorial Service at NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 25, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Theodore Packowski, public works officer, Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay (left), and Chief Builder Earl Doan, assigned to PWD Souda Bay, lay a wreath during a ceremony in remembrance of seven Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 14 killed in action in Iraq in 2004 onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay on April 25, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)