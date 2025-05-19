Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 14 Memorial Service at NSA Souda Bay [Image 3 of 4]

    GREECE

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 25, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay color guard parade the colors during a ceremony in remembrance of seven Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 14 killed in action in Iraq in 2004 onboard NSA Souda Bay on April 25, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:34
    Photo ID: 9054630
    VIRIN: 250430-N-NO067-1128
    Resolution: 3440x2293
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NMCB 14 Memorial Service at NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

