    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Family Color Run [Image 5 of 8]

    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Family Color Run

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment finishes the 1.5-mile family color run at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. On the final day of Dragoon Week 25, 2CR increased unit cohesion and pride through a fun, family welcoming event. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magana)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 06:03
    Photo ID: 9054351
    VIRIN: 250522-A-VC863-5349
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 15.73 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Family Color Run [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, VCorps, 2CR, 7ATC, DragoonWeek

