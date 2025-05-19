2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Family Color Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and their families begin the family color run at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. On the final day of Dragoon Week 25, 2CR increased unit cohesion and pride through a fun, family welcoming event. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magana)