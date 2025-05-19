Gettysburg's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2025) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nestor Torrez, right, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Moreno, left, prepare dough to make hamburger buns aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), May 20. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)