MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2025) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nestor Torrez, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., prepares dough to make hamburger buns aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), May 20. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 06:01
|Photo ID:
|9054348
|VIRIN:
|250520-N-HF194-1009
|Resolution:
|5773x3849
|Size:
|811.08 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.