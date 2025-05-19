Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 3 of 5]

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2025) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nestor Torrez, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., prepares dough to make hamburger buns aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), May 20. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 06:01
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group
    USS Gettysburg
    CG 64
    HSTCSG

