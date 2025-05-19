Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAFW 25: Press Conference [Image 3 of 10]

    LAFW 25: Press Conference

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Bruin Largent 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, gives remarks during a press conference aboard the Battleship USS Iowa Museum in San Pedro, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bruin Largent)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 04:32
    Photo ID: 9054209
    VIRIN: 250521-M-FS029-1329
    Resolution: 4665x3110
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, LAFW 25: Press Conference [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Bruin Largent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Marines 250
    LAFW2025

