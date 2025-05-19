Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Navy Sailors with guided missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) participate in a Disney VoluntEARS event at the Boys and Girls Club of Garden Grove in Garden Grove, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    TAGS

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Marines 250
    LAFW2025

