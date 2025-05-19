Patrol Squadron 5 Holds a Change of Command

250517-N-HV010-1710 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 17, 2025) Cmdr. John Leeds, the new commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, a native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, addresses the command during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)
