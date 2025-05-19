Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol Squadron 5 Holds a Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    250517-N-HV010-1710 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 17, 2025) Cmdr. John Leeds, the new commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, a native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, addresses the command during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 02:33
    Photo ID: 9054093
    VIRIN: 250517-N-HV010-1710
    Resolution: 7707x5141
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    This work, Patrol Squadron 5 Holds a Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C6F
    SIGONELLA
    VP5
    P8A
    MAD FOX
    CTF67

