Patrol Squadron 5 Holds a Change of Command

250517-N-HV010-1489 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 17, 2025) Cmdr. Brett Eckhert, the commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, a native of Thornton, Colorado, walks past the side boys during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)