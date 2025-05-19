Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A contestant in the strongman showcase participates in a lifting challenge during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival also included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 02:25
    Photo ID: 9054067
    VIRIN: 250518-F-HD796-1623
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase
    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase
    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase
    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase
    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase
    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase
    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase
    Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    allies
    Fitness
    partnership
    Friendship Festival
    Lifting
    FF25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download