Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase

A contestant in the strongman showcase participates in a lifting challenge during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival also included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)