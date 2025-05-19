A contestant in the strongman showcase participates in a lifting challenge during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival also included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9054067
|VIRIN:
|250518-F-HD796-1623
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Friendship Festival Strongman Showcase [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.