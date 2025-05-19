Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York arrives to Fleet Week New York [Image 5 of 5]

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) transits New York Harbor during Fleet Week New York’s Parade of Ships, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

