USS New York arrives to Fleet Week New York

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) transits New York Harbor during Fleet Week New York’s Parade of Ships, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)