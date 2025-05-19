15th Maintenance Squadron metals technology highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Felix Witiaksono, 15th Maintenance Squadron metals technician apprentice, uses a welding gun on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 22, 2025. Metals technology specialists are highly trained in welding, machining and fabrication, responsible for diagnosing, repairing and producing precision metal components essential to maintaining aircraft structural integrity and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)