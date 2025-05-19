Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Maintenance Squadron metals technology highlight

    15th Maintenance Squadron metals technology highlight

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stevie Wright, 15th Maintenance Squadron metals technician journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Felix Witiaksono, 15 MXS metals technician apprentice, use a welding tool on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 22, 2025. Metals tech Airmen are both machinists and welders, trained to work on everything from aircraft frames to ground equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Maintenance Squadron metals technology highlight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    15th Maintenance Squadron
    Metals Technology

