15th Maintenance Squadron metals technology highlight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stevie Wright, 15th Maintenance Squadron metals technician journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Felix Witiaksono, 15 MXS metals technician apprentice, use a welding tool on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 22, 2025. Metals tech Airmen are both machinists and welders, trained to work on everything from aircraft frames to ground equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)