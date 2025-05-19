Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base: NAVSUP’s Commitment to Logistics Excellence [Image 3 of 3]

    Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base: NAVSUP’s Commitment to Logistics Excellence

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    NB Ventura County Material Handler Mr. Alex Hernandez (Photo by Mr. Ronald Ford).

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9053433
    VIRIN: 250521-N-KH157-7782
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
