Date Taken: 05.20.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 18:45 Photo ID: 9053433 VIRIN: 250521-N-KH157-7782 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.28 MB Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base: NAVSUP’s Commitment to Logistics Excellence [Image 3 of 3], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.