    Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base: NAVSUP’s Commitment to Logistics Excellence [Image 2 of 3]

    Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base: NAVSUP’s Commitment to Logistics Excellence

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    NB Ventura County Material Handler Mr. Alex Hernandez assembling a cardboard box in preparation for the stitcher to fabricate a custom-sized container. Cardboard boxes are generally quicker to construct compared to wooden crates, enhancing efficiency in the packaging process. (Photo by Mr. Ronald Ford).

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9053432
    VIRIN: 250521-N-KH157-2742
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 87.61 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base: NAVSUP’s Commitment to Logistics Excellence

