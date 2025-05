Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) Class of 2025 throws their combination covers into the air during a flyover during their commencement ceremony on Cadet Memorial Field during the 144th Commencement Exercises at USCGA, New London, Connecticut, May 21, 2025. USCGA commissioned approximately 260 new officers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy photo.)