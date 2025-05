Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) Cadet First Class Veronica Lynn Krystofik gives a speech during the 144th Commencement Exercises. Krystofik was this year’s Distinguished Graduate, which ranks cadets based on their academic grade point average, military readiness, and athletic performance. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)