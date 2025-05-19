New Hampshire Army National Guard Medical Readiness Detachment Leads Historic Arctic Medical Mission

Service members participating in Operation Arctic Care ride in a sled pulled by a snowmachine, April 10, 2025, in Kotzebue, Alaska. Joint military teams relied on local transportation to reach remote communities, where they provided no-cost medical, dental, and veterinary care as part of the two-week mission across northwest Alaska.
