    New Hampshire Army National Guard Medical Readiness Detachment Leads Historic Arctic Medical Mission [Image 6 of 6]

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Medical Readiness Detachment Leads Historic Arctic Medical Mission

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members participating in Operation Arctic Care ride in a sled pulled by a snowmachine, April 10, 2025, in Kotzebue, Alaska. Joint military teams relied on local transportation to reach remote communities, where they provided no-cost medical, dental, and veterinary care as part of the two-week mission across northwest Alaska.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    VIRIN: 250410-A-KB362-1959
    Location: KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Medical Readiness Detachment Leads Historic Arctic Medical Mission [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

