    New Hampshire Army National Guard Medical Readiness Detachment Leads Historic Arctic Medical Mission [Image 5 of 6]

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Medical Readiness Detachment Leads Historic Arctic Medical Mission

    SHUNGNAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Joint-service members participating in Operation Arctic Care load into an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, April 9, 2025, in Shungnak, Alaska. The mission brings together personnel from five military branches and three components to deliver medical, dental, and veterinary care to remote communities in rural Alaska.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 16:02
    Photo ID: 9052918
    VIRIN: 250409-A-KB362-2195
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 206.92 KB
    Location: SHUNGNAK, ALASKA, US
    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard Medical Readiness Detachment Leads Historic Arctic Medical Mission [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Hampshire Army National Guard Medical Readiness Detachment Leads Historic Arctic Medical Mission

