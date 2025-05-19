Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coming home: MacDill Airmen return from deployment [Image 4 of 6]

    Coming home: MacDill Airmen return from deployment

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Alan Chan, a pilot assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a photo with his family at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 19, 2025. Approximately 40 Airmen returned from a deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The support of military families serves as the backbone for the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to deliver hope and project lethality, anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    This work, Coming home: MacDill Airmen return from deployment [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    MacDill
    AMC
    Lethality
    6th ARW
    91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron

