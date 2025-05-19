Coming home: MacDill Airmen return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members welcome service members assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron home from a deployment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 19, 2025. Approximately 40 Airmen returned from a deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The support of military families serves as the backbone for the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to deliver hope and project lethality, anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)