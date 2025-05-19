Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726th Air Mobility Squadron partners with 173rd Airborne Brigade to Execute Swift Response 25

    726th Air Mobility Squadron partners with 173rd Airborne Brigade to Execute Swift Response 25

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Crossman 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade wait to board a C-17 Globemaster III during Swift Response 25 on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2025. The 726th Air Mobility Squadron partnered with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the exercise designed to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy forces in Europe.

    The airborne operation integrated 1,650 paratroopers from five NATO nations, including Germany, Italy, France, and the Netherlands, who loaded up at Spangdahlem AB, and landed at Memel Drop Zone at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania. Swift Response 25 involves five near-simultaneous airborne insertions, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rapid Infiltration training, a field hospital exercise, and live-fire exercises conducted with NATO networks in Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, and Finland from May 11-30, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman, this photo has been altered to remove the tail numbers from the aircraft)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 04:45
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    This work, 726th Air Mobility Squadron partners with 173rd Airborne Brigade to Execute Swift Response 25, by SSgt Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman Magazine
    combat capability
    Defender Europe
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    Partner Relationships
    Swift Response 2025

