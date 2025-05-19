726th Air Mobility Squadron partners with 173rd Airborne Brigade to Execute Swift Response 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 726th Air Mobility Squadron 25k loader prepares to load an infantry squad vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Swift Response 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2025. The 726th Air Mobility Squadron partnered with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the exercise designed to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy forces in Europe.



The airborne operation integrated 1,650 paratroopers from five NATO nations, including Germany, Italy, France, and the Netherlands, who loaded up at Spangdahlem AB, and landed at Memel Drop Zone at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania. Swift Response 25 involves five near-simultaneous airborne insertions, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rapid Infiltration training, a field hospital exercise, and live-fire exercises conducted with NATO networks in Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, and Finland from May 11-30, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman, this photo has been digitally altered to remove the aircraft's tail number)