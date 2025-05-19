Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters April 2025 [Image 11 of 12]

    NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters April 2025

    GREECE

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 29, 2025) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Miguel Solano, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Navy Security Force Master Specialist Certificate of Completion from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on April 29, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    This work, NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters April 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

