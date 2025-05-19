NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters April 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 29, 2025) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kenisha Charles, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Navy Security Force Master Specialist Certificate of Completion from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on April 29, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)