USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Visits Kojedo Aikwangwons Facility for Adults and Children with Disabilities

CHINHAE, South Korea (May, 17, 2025) - Sailors with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), spend time with local residents of Kojedo Aikwangwons facility for adults and children with disabilities during a community relations event, May, 17, 2025. The William P. Lawrence made port in Busan, South Korea while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)