    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Visits Kojedo Aikwangwons Facility for Adults and Children with Disabilities [Image 4 of 6]

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Visits Kojedo Aikwangwons Facility for Adults and Children with Disabilities

    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    USS WILLIAM P LAWRENCE

    CHINHAE, South Korea (May, 17, 2025) - Ens. Jolienne Varquez, with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), spends time with the local residents of Kojedo Aikwangwons facility for adults and children with disabilities during a community relations event, May, 17, 2025. The William P. Lawrence made port in Busan, South Korea while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 03:46
    Photo ID: 9050984
    VIRIN: 250517-N-RM312-1520
    Resolution: 4096x3165
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: CHINHAE, KR
    This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Visits Kojedo Aikwangwons Facility for Adults and Children with Disabilities [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

