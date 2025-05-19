United States Naval Academy Exchange Student Tours USS Preble

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250521-N-NF288-1829 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2025) Tokuda Ryo, a cadet at the national defense academy, and Japanese Self-Defense Force members tour the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in Yokosuka, Japan, May 21. Tokuda is the first Japanese exchange student to be accepted to the United States Naval Academy where he will attend for 4 years and commission into the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)