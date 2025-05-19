Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Naval Academy Exchange Student Tours USS Preble [Image 6 of 10]

    United States Naval Academy Exchange Student Tours USS Preble

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250521-N-NF288-1849 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2025) Lt. j.g. Lara Malaver, from Elmsford, New York, left, gives a tour of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) to Tokuda Ryo, a cadet at the national defense academy, right, in Yokosuka, Japan, May 21. Tokuda is the first Japanese exchange student to be accepted to the United States Naval Academy where he will attend for 4 years and commission into the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9050892
    VIRIN: 250521-N-NF288-1849
    Resolution: 4772x3181
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Hometown: ELMSFORD, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Naval Academy Exchange Student Tours USS Preble [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PREBLE #USNA #MIDSHIPMEN #EXCHANGE #STUDENT

