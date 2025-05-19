Army Emergency Relief CEO Michael A. Grinston Camp Casey Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, now the CEO of AER, spoke to Soldiers on Camp Casey, South Korea, May 21 to kick-start the years annual AER Campaign and spread awareness of the program. His tour of Camp Casey also included a luncheon with soldiers at the Camp Casey Main Dining Facility (DFAC) as well as meeting up with Area I AER representatives at the Army Community Service Center (ACS). (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan)