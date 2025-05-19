Army Emergency Relief CEO Michael A. Grinston Camp Casey Visit

Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, now the CEO of AER, spoke to Soldiers on Camp Casey, South Korea, May 21 to kick-start the years annual AER Campaign and spread awareness of the program. His tour of Camp Casey also included a luncheon with soldiers at the Camp Casey Main Dining Facility (DFAC) as well as meeting up with Area I AER representatives at the Army Community Service Center (ACS). (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9050864
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-UC770-7589
|Resolution:
|5872x3915
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
