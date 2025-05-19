Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training part of CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team (SSAT) works in their deployed location in Guatemala in support of CENTAM Guardian 25, at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 19, 2025. The SSAT team provided rapid assessment capabilities, enabling the U.S. and partnering nations humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in response to a simulated 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)