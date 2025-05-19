Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training part of CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 2 of 2]

    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training part of CENTAM Guardian 25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team (SSAT) works in their deployed location in Guatemala in support of CENTAM Guardian 25, at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 19, 2025. The SSAT team provided rapid assessment capabilities, enabling the U.S. and partnering nations humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in response to a simulated 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:18
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    This work, Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training part of CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training during CENTAM Guardian 25
    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training part of CENTAM Guardian 25

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

