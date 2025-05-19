Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training during CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 1 of 2]

    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training during CENTAM Guardian 25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    As part of CENTAM Guardian 2025, a representative of the the Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias, Dominican Republic’s emergency management agency, speaks May 19, 2025, to rescuers from Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador about a roof collapse that occurred in April at the Jet Set night club in Santo Domingo, killing more than 200 people. One aim of CENTAM Guardian, which is sponsored by U.S. Southern Command and the Guatemalan Ministry of Defense, is to enhance the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael Cody)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:18
    Photo ID: 9050625
    VIRIN: 250519-N-HG583-1002
    Resolution: 1569x1177
    Size: 275.94 KB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training during CENTAM Guardian 25
    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training part of CENTAM Guardian 25

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

