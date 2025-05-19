Humanitarian and Disaster Relief training during CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As part of CENTAM Guardian 2025, a representative of the the Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias, Dominican Republic’s emergency management agency, speaks May 19, 2025, to rescuers from Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador about a roof collapse that occurred in April at the Jet Set night club in Santo Domingo, killing more than 200 people. One aim of CENTAM Guardian, which is sponsored by U.S. Southern Command and the Guatemalan Ministry of Defense, is to enhance the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael Cody)