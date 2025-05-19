VMA 223 Conducts Flight Operations on USS Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), direct two AV-8B Harriers, assigned to the “Bulldogs” of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, into position for take-off during flight operations aboard Iwo Jima. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)