USS Iwo Jima's Dental Officer Conducts Check-Ups

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2025) Cmdr. Jonathan Negron (right), from Port Saint Lucie, Florida inspects the condition of the teeth of Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Bryan Clarke, from Whittier, California, inside a dental exam room aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)