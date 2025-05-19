Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Iwo Jima's Dental Officer Conducts Check-Ups [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Iwo Jima's Dental Officer Conducts Check-Ups

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2025) Cmdr. Jonathan Negron (right), from Port Saint Lucie, Florida inspects the condition of the teeth of Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Bryan Clarke, from Whittier, California, inside a dental exam room aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:17
    Photo ID: 9050622
    VIRIN: 250520-N-MY760-1031
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 908.05 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: WHITTIER, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima's Dental Officer Conducts Check-Ups [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMA 223 Conducts Flight Operations on USS Iwo Jima
    USS Iwo Jima's Dental Officer Conducts Check-Ups
    VMA 223 Conducts Flight Operations on USS Iwo Jima
    VMA 223 Conducts Flight Operations on USS Iwo Jima
    VMA 223 Conducts Flight Operations on USS Iwo Jima

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    Dental
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download