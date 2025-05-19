Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3 transitions to KAMANDAG [Image 6 of 6]

    MRF-D 25.3 transitions to KAMANDAG

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Capt. John Fischer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – 25.3 step off a C-40A assigned to Marine Transport Squadron 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, during KAMANDAG 9 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 18, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 19:59
    Photo ID: 9050422
    VIRIN: 250518-M-WW851-1006
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    This work, MRF-D 25.3 transitions to KAMANDAG [Image 6 of 6], by CPT John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

